Next article: Sarkodie’s fans have the opportunity to own shares of his music

Featured

I’m not impotent, will have kids when I’m ready –Burna Boy

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 16 - 2024 , 16:04

Grammy award-winning Nigerian artiste, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, says he is not ready to have kids now because of his busy schedule which will cost him the chance to spend time with the children.

Advertisement

He explained that contrary to rumours that he is impotent and the reason for which he hasn’t fathered a child out of wedlock as a popular artiste, Burna Boy said that was far the truth.

He made the assertion in question and answer session during a recent Instagram live session with his fans. (Related articlesBurna Boy makes TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2024, Essence Magazine names Burna Boy one of the 'Sexiest Men Alive')

The ‘African Giant’ hitmaker explained that he would have children when he is fully settled.

He said: “Why haven’t I had kids yet? Bro, because I don’t want to have kids yet.

“Have you seen my mum the way she loves me? Have you seen my dad the way he loves me? I know I can’t give that to anyone right now with the life I’m living. So until I’m settled and I can be there for my children everyday, I’m not having a kid.

“I feel like my kids deserved better than I got. And I got both my mum and dad so you understand?”

Speaking on the allegations that he is impotent, Burna Boy said: “When I see the bants and the things people say [about me not being able to have kids], I said this is unimportant. Let’s assume that it is true that I couldn’t even have kids, you know that there’s something called IVF? But that is not even true.”