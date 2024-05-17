Next article: You are capable of being President - Yagbonwura tells Dr Bawumia

EC promises free replacement of Voter ID cards for victims of Akosombo Dam spillage

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics May - 17 - 2024 , 12:09

The Electoral Commission of Ghana has pledged to replace voter ID Cards for all the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage for free.

The exercise will commence from May 30, 2024. The EC in a statement dated May 16, 2024, said it was undertaking the initiative "In solidarity with the victims and as a gesture of goodwill."

"The Commission is happy to announce that replacement of Voter ID Cards for victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage will be free of charge," the EC stated in its statement.

Prior to the issuance of the gesture, the General Secretary of opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Fiifi Kwetey had called on the EC to replace the voter ID cards for all the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage at no cost.

The EC in its statement also said they sided with the position of the NDC's General Secretary, saying "We agree with Hon. Fiifi Kwetey of the NDC to support them."