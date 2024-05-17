Featured

Private medical school graduates 15 doctors in ‘Round 4’ in May 2024!

Brig. Gen. Dan Frimpong (Rtd) Opinion May - 17 - 2024 , 09:56

Exactly six months to the day of the last graduation on November 9, 2023,the Family Health University College (FHUC) Medical School on Thursday, May 9, 2024, graduated its fourth batch of medical doctors.

Fifteen medical students who undertook the Graduate Entry Medical Programme (GEMP) graduated as doctors. The GEMP is a four-and-half-year medical programme which starts at Level 300 and offers graduates a first degree in the sciences. The regular course for non-graduates takes six years.

The congregation also had 33 regular medical students who graduated with a BSc Medical Sciences as a prelude for further training to qualify as doctors. There were also matriculants to the medical school and the Nurses and Midwifery Training Schools.

In the Daily Graphic of November 24, 2023, I stated as follows:

“On Thursday, November 9, 2023, 54 medical students of the Family Health University College (FHUC) Medical School graduated as medical doctors. They comprised 10 males and 44 females.

This is the third set of doctors the medical school has produced. The doctors included four Nigerians and one Pakistani. In 2020, the first set of 30 doctors graduated. In 2021, the second set of 47 doctors graduated. This brings to 131 the number of doctors the Family Health Medical School has produced so far.

Also graduating were 200 BSc Nursing/BSc Midwifery students, as well as clinical assistant students. When I told an acquaintance of the graduation of doctors and nurses on November 9, 2023, he stated with surprise,

“I thought the Family Health was only a hospital. I did not know it had medical and nursing/midwifery schools.” So, what is Family Health University College (FHUC)?

Located directly opposite the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC), Teshie, Accra, the Family Health University College (FHUC) is a private medical facility comprising a hospital, a Nursing & Midwifery School and a Medical School.

The Family Health Medical School is Ghana’s premier private medical school.

The FHUC is the brainchild of a medical profession couple, Professor Enyonam Yao Kwawukume, a Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist and his wife Dr Susu Bridget Kwawukume, a Consultant Dermatologist.

It started modestly in 1997 as a diagnostic centre in a garage at 51 Guggisberg St, Korle Bu. In 2007, it moved to its present permanent site overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. As the hospital expanded, the need to train its nurses saw the establishment of a Nursing and Midwifery Training School in 2009.

From its humble beginnings as a “backyard clinic,” the FHUC in 2016 was given a university status and formally became known as the Family Health University College.”

Addresses

The Guest of Honour was Rev. Prof. Patrick Ferdinand Ayeh-Kumi, the immediate-past Provost of the College of Health Sciences, University of Ghana, Legon. The renowned medical parasitologist and microbiologist spoke on the topic, “Educating and training the healthcare professional of the future.”

Addressing the new doctors, Prof. Ayeh-Kumi stated that, “The field of medicine is ever-evolving, demanding professionals who are skilled but adaptable, compassionate and forward-thinking.

Throughout your time here at the FHUC, you have been equipped with the knowledge, skills and values that embody this vision of the future healthcare professional. You have learnt to approach patients with empathy, to listen to their stories, fears and hopes, recognising that everyone is unique and deserving of personalised care.

You have sharpened your clinical skills, mastered the art and science of diagnosis and treatment and always strived for excellence.” He ended his address by reminding the new doctors of the words of the renowned Canadian physician (1849 – 1919) Sir William Osler that, “The good physician treats the disease; The great physician treats the patient who has the disease.”

Addressing the congregation, the President of the FHUC, Prof. Kwawukume congratulated the newly qualified doctors, as well as the regular course which started from Level 100 and has completed the BSc Medical Sciences. They will qualify as doctors after further training.

Prof. Kwawukume added “Whether you are studying to become a nurse or doctor, here at the Family Health University College, we operate as a big family unit. As such, all members are expected to conduct themselves and relate with one another with respect and dignity.”

He advised them to uphold the core values of leadership, integrity, compassion, commitment to lifelong learning discipline and teamwork. The vice-chancellor of the University of Ghana was represented by the Provost of Health Sciences Prof. Julius Fobil who presented certificates to the graduates.

Dr Naomi Mbanya Kamkeng from Cameroon emerged as the best student/honour graduate. In her valedictory speech, she thanked the FHUC for helping the students make their dreams a reality.

Among the guests who came to support/celebrate the graduating/matriculating students were Brig. Gen. Samuel Asare, the General-Officer-Commanding (GOC), Southern Command and Dr Erica Dickson a Physician/Psychologist at the 37 Military Hospital. The Teshie Mantse and his elders also graced the occasion, as did members of the Holy Child Past Students (HOPSA) 1972 to which co-founder Dr Susu Bridget Kwawukume belongs.

Summary

Congratulations and commendations to the founders of the Family Health University College, Prof. Enyonam Yao Kwawukume and his wife Dr (Mrs) Susu Bridget Kwawukume whose vision and tenacity have transformed a “backyard clinic” (Diagnostic Centre) in 1997 into a university college in 2017.

Currently, the FHUC comprises a hospital, a Nursing/Midwifery Training School and a Medical School. Similar commendations go to the staff and faculty for their dedication and hard work.

It is hoped that the FHUC will continue producing medical doctors and nurses/midwives, as well as clinical assistants of the highest calibre, as its modest contribution to national development.

Leadership, lead by example! Fellow Ghanaians, wake up!

The writer is a former CEO of the African Peace Support Trainers Association, Nairobi, Kenya/Council Chair of the Family Health University College, Accra.

