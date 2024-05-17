Featured

You must pay $10 million for using my song to campaign – DJ Azonto to Veep

Edith Mensah Showbiz News May - 17 - 2024 , 12:42

Musician DJ Azonto is demanding a compensation of $10 million from the campaign office of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

This follows an incident where Dr. Bawumia was seen dancing to DJ Azonto’s popular track Fa ne Fom during a campaign event in Nalerigu, Northeast region.

The event, which took place while Dr. Bawumia was canvassing for votes, has since gone viral across various social media and media platforms.

However, DJ Azonto claims that his permission was not sought prior to the use of his song at the campaign event.

In a statement issued on May 16, 2024, DJ Azonto expressed his displeasure at the unauthorised use of his music, stressing the importance of respecting intellectual property rights.

He indicated that if the $10 million compensation is not paid, it would signal a disregard for intellectual property laws and that it is imperative that such actions are rectified to uphold the respect and integrity of creative works.

Part of the statement reads: "This unauthorised use of our artist's property for campaign purposes is unacceptable and a clear infringement of intellectual property rights. As the rightful managers of DJ Azonto's work, we were neither approached for permission nor did we authorise the use of "Fa No Fom" in any capacity related to the Vice President's campaign. This action disregards the creative rights body and also, efforts of DJ Azonto and the Rolls Royce Family management.”

As of now, there has been no official response from Dr. Bawumia’s campaign office regarding the demand.