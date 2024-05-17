Featured

GES opens recruitment portal

Zadok Kwame Gyesi May - 17 - 2024 , 13:02

The Ghana Education Service (GES) says it has opened its recruitment portal.

A notice shared on the recruitment via social media by GES Friday, May 17, 2024, said, "We sincerely appreciate your patience and understanding in this waiting period."

The recruitment portal, GES noted, "is active now." A number of netzines have commented on the post, with some making request for teachers to be posted to their communities while others are making further clarifications on the subject.