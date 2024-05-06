Previous article: I went to London to support my friend and sweet ex - Sister Derby on performance with Medikal at O2 Indigo concert

Medikal performing with Sister Derby at O2 Indigo concert below the belt, says Ola Michael

Kofi Duah Showbiz News May - 06 - 2024 , 11:43

Radio host and Entertainment pundit, Ola Michael has lashed out at rapper Medikal for performing with his former girlfriend Sister Derby at the recently held O2 Indigo concert which took place in London last Friday.

He argued that the incident is one that shouldn’t be encouraged in the face of the marital crisis of Medikal and now estranged wife, Fella Makafui.

Speaking on United Showbiz, hosted by MzGee last Saturday, Ola Michael said there was no need for Medikal to have brought Sister Derby on stage since it was disrespectful to the mother of his child and below the belt.

“How disrespectful can you be? You first stated that you are no longer married and then you go on a big platform and bring your ex on stage. He even stated that he was single whiles performing on stage.

“This is the highest form of disrespect to Fella Makafui. How wicked and cruel can you be? When there is a break up between couples, it is normally the women who go all out to give details of it but this time around it is the man who is doing that.

“I think Medikal is being childish and God will punish him for that,” he said on the show.

According to Ola, the concert was a successful one and there was no need for such a performance to have taken place, taking the shine off the success story.

“Sister Derby had no business being on stage. Performing with her was not necessary. A lot of Ghanaians were thinking Fella would have joined Medikal on stage instead of his ex. Did he think of how Fella was going to feel?

“For crying out loud, you have a child together so you need to respect that. If there are issues, this is not the best approach. I like Medikal a lot but this was below the belt,” he said.

