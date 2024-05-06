Next article: Medikal performing with Sister Derby at O2 Indigo concert below the belt, says Ola Michael

I went to London to support my friend and sweet ex - Sister Derby on performance with Medikal at O2 Indigo concert

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News May - 06 - 2024 , 12:05

Ghanaian songstress Sister Derby says that her performance with Medikal at his recently held concert in London was not to cause any trouble but to support a friend and sweet ex.

Advertisement

Perhaps, Sister Derby’s performance with Medikal, her known ex, must have been the highlight of the latter’s show at O2 Indigo last Friday.

It, however, appears the said act didn’t go down well with critics, including radio host, Ola Michael, describing it as an affront to Fella Makafui. (Related article: Medikal performing with Sister Derby at O2 Indigo concert below the belt, says Ola Michael)

But in an interview with blogger, Kwadwo Sheldon, after the concert, Sister Derby, who has a hit track, Too Risky with Medikal said her intentions were far from the speculations and criticisms.

She disclosed that Medikal formally invited her to perform Too Risky together and she accepted as a professional courtesy.

“Oh, it wasn't to cause anything, it was basically to support my friend, slash my sweet ex. Yeah, I wanted to come and support. He also wanted me on the show so he invited me and I didn't have any problem with that. Because we have music together and he's my friend”, she said.

When asked if they were getting back together, she laughed and said, "Why and how? That chapter is closed!"

She also pointed out that fans, especially men, often assume she's still with Medikal because they wish they were in his shoes.

She reminded them that she and Medikal have performed together at Sowutuom after their breakup and recorded a song, "Cold and Trophies” just last year.

“You see, the boys that think that way actually wish they were the ones dating me. So they rush into such a conclusion. But the truth is that if you think about it, we've performed together after our breakup before at Sowutuom. Yeah. And we also did song “Cold and Trophies” together. So how come they were not asking that then but now?” she said.

Regarding Medikal's current marital problems with Fella Makafui, Sister Deborah said she has no involvement and doesn't take pleasure in their feud.

She emphasized that only the couple could explain the reasons for their issues and jokingly added she had already been "served breakfast".

“I have no means jubilating because of their sudden feud and also I have no hand in their marital affairs so if there is something to be explained, it should be addressed by the couple.

“Besides, I was having fun and jubilating when I was served breakfast way before their feud. So as Burna Boy said, ‘Everybody go chop breakfast “, she said.

Watch video: