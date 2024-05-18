I will make Ghana digital hub of Africa — Dr Bawumia

Mohammed Fugu May - 18 - 2024 , 07:05

The Vice-President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to make deliberate investments in digital infrastructure to leapfrog socio-economic growth and reposition the nation as a hub of digitalisation in Africa.

With that, he said more youth would be trained in digital skills to empower them to take up opportunities in the evolving digital landscape as well as creating jobs for themselves.

"I will make Ghana a digital hub of Africa. With digitalisation, a lot of jobs will be created for the teeming unemployed youth," he stated.

Dr Bawumia said this when he interacted with the Clergy and faith-based organisations in Tamale last Thursday as part of his two-day tour of the Northern Region.

The flag bearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is on a nationwide tour to share his vision with various stakeholders and electorate as well as solicit their support in his bid to become the next President.

Given the evolution of digitalisation, Dr Bawumia noted that it was imperative to grow the economy around it to meet the changing times.

He emphasised the crucial role of religious leaders in the democratic dispensation of the country, admonishing them to use their influence and pulpit to preach peace in the December polls.

On the LGBTQ+, the flag bearer of the NPP re-echoed his stance, saying: "I want to reiterate that we will not legalise LGBTQ+ in Ghana because our culture, tradition and religious beliefs frowns on such acts".

He added that "no man will marry a man and no woman will marry a woman. It is not our values and I will stand firm no matter the consequences".

Members of the clergy prayed and wished the Vice-President well in the forthcoming general election.

Writer's email:[email protected]