National Thetare comes alive for 'In the Chest of a Woman'

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 06 - 2024 , 12:17

The National Theatre buzzed with excitement as theatre enthusiasts gathered to witness an amazing rendition of Efo Kodwo Mawugbe's renowned play, In the Chest of a Woman, on May 3rd and 4th, 2024.

The stage came alive with remarkable performances and an authentic portrayal of African storytelling.

Both sessions on each day at 4pm and 8pm respectively drew a full house and patrons were treated to a blend humour, wit, and exciting narratives, all set against the backdrop of a true to type African setting.

The audience included notable figures such as Member of Parliament for Ningo-Pampram, Sam George, acclaimed actress and media personality Naa Ashorkor, gospel musician Celestine Donkor, and Cookie Tee, among others.

In an interview with Graphic Showbiz, patrons expressed their delight at the performance, describing it as a truly entertaining experience.

Ms. Claire, one of the attendees, praised every aspect of the production, from the compelling stage design to the actors' heartfelt performances.

"I think we should be doing this more often," she remarked. "I loved every bit of it. From the stage, the costume, and even how the actors put themselves in the play and their emotions at work, I am glad I watched it."