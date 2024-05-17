Featured

Bawumia pledges solar power revolution to slash electricity bills

Graphic Online Politics May - 17 - 2024 , 16:47

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has announced an ambitious plan to lower Ghana's energy costs by shifting from fuel-based to solar power if elected president.

Speaking to clergy in the Upper East region, Dr. Bawumia outlined his vision to introduce around 2000 megawatts of solar energy within his first four years in office. He stated that this amount represents nearly half of Ghana's current power consumption and could potentially reduce electricity costs by at least 50%.

"The next major objective for me is to bring down the cost of power, electricity. And how am I going to do it? I want to do it by shifting Ghana away from fuel-generated power to solar-generated power. I want us to move from fuel to solar," he said.

Dr. Bawumia highlighted Ghana's potential to harness solar energy, which he noted is abundantly available and free. He contrasted this with the costs associated with importing fuel, which requires foreign exchange. "Solar is given to us by God for free. If we have to buy fuel we need foreign exchange and then we have to import. But solar we can harness it and generate power," he added.

In addition to the domestic benefits, Dr. Bawumia expressed a desire for Ghana to become a manufacturing hub for solar panels, with the goal of supplying other African countries.

"I want Ghana to start manufacturing solar panels as well and then let us start supplying the rest of Africa with it," he stated.

This bold proposal marks a significant shift in Ghana's energy policy, with potential implications for economic and environmental sustainability across the region.