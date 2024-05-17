Featured

Upper East Imams and Zongo Chiefs honour Vice President Bawumia

Graphic Online Politics May - 17 - 2024 , 17:52

The Coalition of Upper East Imams and Zongo Chiefs has honoured Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who is also the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), for his significant contributions to the development of the country and his unwavering support for the Zongo community in the Upper East Region.

Advertisement

In a ceremony held on Friday, the coalition presented a citation to Dr. Bawumia, recognizing his dedication and impact.

The citation commended him as a leader who delivers on his promises and embraces all individuals regardless of their political or religious affiliations.

The full text of the citation highlighted Dr. Bawumia’s qualities and achievements:

COALITION OF IMAS AND ZONGO CHIEFS: CITATION I HONOUR OF ALHAJI DR. MAHAMUDU BAWUMIA

We, the coalition of Imams and Zongo Chiefs of Upper East Region do present to you this citation of honour in recognition of your immeasurable and valuable contributions to us and the region at large.

You have shown us over the years that you you are indeed a man of action, one who delivers on his promises and welcoming to everyone regardless of their political inclination, religious or tribal backgrounds.

These qualities have added to the reasons why you have been the most effective and impactful Vice President ever in the history of Ghana's politics. It suffices to say, that, you have brought respect, recognition, and intellectual discourse into Ghanaian politics and that you have become model for many in our Zongo communities for which your political contributions thus far, have made your name (Bawumia) in our Zongos to be indelibly written.

Just as your digitalization agenda is felt by the young and old in the country, so it is worth your various personally financed projects in the Zongo communities of Upper East Region.

You are not only an asset to the to NPP and Zongos, but a national asset and one that must be jealously guarded. We wish you Godspeed and pray for Allah's guidance and favour on you. We pray to Allah to let your campaign messages be understood and accepted by the Ghanaian electorates and grant you your utmost desires ro ascend to beyond where you are. Peace be unto you.