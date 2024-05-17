Next article: EC promises free replacement of Voter ID cards for victims of Akosombo Dam spillage

Mahama pledges to create jobs through re-afforestation in mining areas

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics May - 17 - 2024 , 12:33

Former President John Dramani Mahama has vowed to create employment opportunities for Ghana’s youth through the planting of trees (re-afforestation) in mining areas if elected as President.

Through the initiative which he has dubbed; “Atree4Life”, he said the youth will oversee the growth of economically viable tree crops thereby transforming re-afforestation into an economically engaging activity.

He made the announcement at the third annual transformative dialogue on small-scale mining in Sunyani.

However in a social media post today [Friday, May 17, 2024], the former President added that in addition to offering a promising avenue for economic development and growth, the project will contribute to environmental conservation.

Mr Mahama, who is the flag bearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming elections, said he would also introduce a “Blue Water Initiative” to clean the impacted water bodies in mining areas.

The policy which he says will be implemented in partnership with the Water Resources Commission, Ghana Water Company, and other development partners, will serve as a crucial step towards sustainable and responsible mining practices.

“I am confident it will positively change the environment and the local communities. Together, we can make a difference for future generations,” Mr Mahama added.

In addition, a Blue Water Initiative will be implemented in partnership with the Water Resources Commission, Ghana Water Company, and our development partners to clean the impacted water bodies in mining areas.