Akufo-Addo’s wisdom crucial for ECOWAS unity -- President Faye

Donald Ato Dapatem May - 18 - 2024 , 07:45

The President of Senegal, Bassirou Diomaye Diakhar Faye, has stated that wisdom and the commitment of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo towards Pan-Africanism was crucial in addressing the misunderstanding between ECOWAS and some members that have threatened to leave.

He said with such leadership, member-states could stop Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger from leaving the bloc because “they need ECOWAS and ECOWAS also needs them”.

Forty-four-year-old President Faye stated this during a day’s Working Visit to Ghana.

He was received at the forecourt of the Jubilee House by a contingent from Ghana Navy and saluted with a 21-gun salute. He was sworn in as President of Senegal on April 2, 2024.

President Faye indicated that if the three members had ended up leaving ECOWAS, the regional body would have been weakened.

He said this was the time ECOWAS needed to be stronger and that was why he had pledged his commitment to ensure that they did not leave, adding that “I will be by your side and depend on your wisdom and Pan African ideas and other leaders towards the strengthening of ECOWAS”.

Responsibility

He indicated that he was aware of the heavy responsibility placed on their shoulders as leaders of countries that formed ECOWAS and the need to hand over a stronger and better regional body to the next generation.

President Faye said they would work in tandem and assiduously to strengthen ECOWAS, improve its governance and provide the means and resources that had been affecting us.

That, he explained, had become imperative looking at the emerging threats ranging from human and drug trafficking, cyber security and security and noted that “this could be addressed when the regional bloc is strengthened and better integrated.”

Commission

He called for the establishment of a Joint Commission between the two countries to facilitate economic, trade and diplomatic ties to facilitate the interactions between officials of the two countries and accelerate the implementation

President Faye gave an assurance that they could pool resources to address issues on both sides and indicated that “I am open-minded to the sharing of resources and happy that you are working in the same directions”.

President Akufo-Addo commended President Faye for the “important visit” meant to continue the excellent relationship between the two nations.

He described President Faye as a famous young president who had inspired some young Ghanaians to also want to give the presidency a shot.

“His election was a source of reassurance to all of us who are interested in the democratic future of the region and the continent. It appeared at one time that Senegal's reputation as a country committed to the principles of democratic accountability, and respect for the rule of law was being jeopardized.

He said good sense prevailed and elections were held which resulted in the election of President Faye and the manner he had ascended to the presidency has brought peace and unity to the country for it to continue to play its important role in the development of ECOWAS.