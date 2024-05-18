Employers sensitised to cybersecurity, data protection

More than 50 employers are participating in a two-day training workshop to sensitise them to cybersecurity and data protection.

The participants, who were drawn from various sectors, including tourism, health, banking and finance, among others, were sensitised to information security, cybersecurity, best practices, data protection issues, recruitment of cybersecurity professionals, among others

The programme was jointly organised by the Ghana Employers Association (GEA), Cyber Security Authority and the Data Protection Commission in Accra today (May 16)

Aim

The Chief Executive Officer of the GEA, Alex Frimpong, explained that the training was aimed at creating awareness and deepening understanding of employers in their daily online and offline interactions.

He added that in the advent of more e-commerce platforms, it was important for employers to stay on top of cybersecurity issues to protect their businesses and people’s personal data, adding: “if you are unable to protect your data you will fall prey to some of these threats online”.

“It is imperative for us as employers to stay ahead of the evolving cyber threats that pose significant risks to our enterprise, individual and corporate data,” he said.

He urged all participants to take cybersecurity and data protection as an integral part of their operations.

Mr Frimpong further urged businesses to comply with the various regulations and policies on data protection.

Trends

The Principal Manager, CSA, Eric Bansah, said out of the over 30 million people in the country, 24 million of them used the internet, adding that more people used the internet for business purposes.

The situation, he said, made the internet a “juicy ground” for threat actors exposing businesses to all forms of attacks.

He said reports from the Incident Response Unite of the CSA indicated that 36 per cent of cases reported were cyber bullying, while online frauds (investment, romance, shopping) stood at 30 per cent.

Unauthorised access and taking over of accounts and phishing stood at nine per cent, emphasising the need for businesses to establish their own policies to help protect them and their customers’ data.

Tackling cyber threats, he said needed a collaborative approach to ensure that cybersecurity knowledge increased among the general public to ensure the cybersecurity ecosystem became more resilient.