151 Ghanaians migrants return from Libya

Zadok Kwame Gyesi May - 17 - 2024 , 15:52

The International Organisation for Migration (IOM) in collaboration with the Government of Ghana, welcomed home 151 Ghanaian migrants on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

The returnees comprised 146 men, 5 women, and 6 children who voluntarily returned from Libya via charter flight.

The IOM in a social media post on Friday, May 17, commended the Ghana Health Service, Ghana Immigration Service, Ghana Police Service, National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO) and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) for their collaborative work in welcoming the 151 Ghanaian migrants.

"Together with our partners, we will ensure the sustainable reintegration of these returnees into their communities," it posted, adding that "This support is made possible thanks to the Migrant Protection, Return and Reintegration Programme for Sub-Saharan Africa (MPRR-SSA) funded by the European Union."