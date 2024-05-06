Next article: National Theatre comes alive for 'In the Chest of a Woman'

Madonna's free concert draws 1.6 million to Rio's Copacabana beach

More than 1.6 million people turned up to see Madonna's free concert in Rio de Janeiro. Fans of the singer packed out Brazil's famous Copacabana beach on Saturday night.

Around 3,000 police officers were on duty in and around the concert to keep music fans safe.

There was a party in Rio de Janeiro for hours before the concert

Firefighters sprayed crowds with water to stop people overheating, as temperatures were around 27C.

How did such a big concert work?

If fans weren't lucky enough to get close to the front and see Madonna in person, there were giant screens dotted along the beach.

There were also speakers for the crowds to hear her songs.

Some watched from apartments or hotels, others even watched the concert from boats!

The party atmosphere built all day, with T-shirts and souvenirs popping up before the crowds even began to turn up.

It was the final show for Madonna's 80 date tour, which she'd been playing all across the globe.

Madonna finishes her tour with a bang, as fans flock to see her concert in Rio

It's thought to be a thank you to fans, for supporting her 40-year career.

Many have called it an "historic" show and it's thought to be her biggest ever crowd.

It's safe to say the audience probably wasn't disappointed with the free show, there were lots of different costumes, set changes and light displays!