Cleaner, 24, stand trial for alleged murder of cashier

Gloria Apprey Life May - 06 - 2024 , 13:33

The trial of Gideon Vitlas, a 24-year-old cleaner accused of murdering a cashier at Twumasiwaa Hospital in East Legon-Ogbojo, Accra, will commence on May 22, 2024, at an Accra High Court.

Vitlas faces a murder charge following a directive from the Attorney General during a committal proceeding. Initially, he was only implicated in the crime.

Since March 2023, his case has been heard at the Kaneshie District Court, presided over by Ama Adomako Kwakye. Consequently, it will be transferred to an Accra Circuit Court for trial proceedings.

Vitlas, a Nigerian national, stands accused of killing 35-year-old Patience Quaye, who was the cashier of the Twumasiwaa Hospital and a single mother. The Attorney General's representative informed the court that five witnesses, including Mohammed Mubarak, will testify against Vitlas. Mubarak was initially charged with conspiracy to commit murder but has since been released.

Chief Inspector Richard Anane, leading the prosecution, mentioned that they had ample evidence to support the murder charge against Vitlas. During the committal proceeding, Vitlas admitted to going to the hospital to steal money out of necessity but denied intending to kill the victim.

Brief facts

Vitlas was dismissed from the hospital in February 2023 due to theft allegations and warned against returning. Despite this, he allegedly continued to sneak into the hospital premises with the assistance of Mubarak, who was still employed there, to commit various crimes.

On March 6, 2023, Mubarak reportedly invited Vitlas to the facility to siphon diesel from a standby generator and later steal the day's sales from the cashier. The cashier, who was on duty until the next day, excused herself around 1:30 p.m. to use the restroom in the Administrator's Office.

It was then that Vitlas allegedly followed her, grabbed her from behind, and strangled her. He purportedly then dragged her lifeless body into a storeroom, stole GH¢1,200 and her mobile phone from the cash office, and locked the storeroom.

The victim's family and hospital management reported her disappearance to the police on March 8, 2023, prompting a search. During the investigation, the missing storeroom key led to the discovery of Patience’s decomposed body inside.

Vitlas had allegedly fled the scene after the crime, but he was later arrested in Koforidua, Eastern Region. During questioning, he confessed to stealing the money, selling the victim's phone for GH¢150 at Madina, and giving the GH¢1,200 to a friend for safekeeping.