Organisation trains drivers on response readiness

Diana Mensah May - 18 - 2024 , 09:50

In order to enhance road safety and emergency response readiness, Jadarls Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has trained 20 commercial driver union leaders in cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) and first aid skills to reduce casualties during accidents.

Advertisement

The initiative aims to equip drivers with essential life-saving skills to handle medical emergencies effectively while on the road.

The training, conducted in collaboration with KGL Foundation and formed part of the foundation’s “Drive to Safe (D2S) Project”, is a comprehensive educational and health road safety campaign.

The training, conducted by experts from the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC), covered basic CPR techniques, including chest compressions and rescue breathing, along with instructions on how to use automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

Participants were guided through hands-on demonstrations and simulations to ensure they could confidently perform CPR in critical situations.

The drivers were drawn from various unions such as the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU), the Progressive Transport Owners Association (PROTOA), the Cooperative Drivers Union, and the VIP Long Distance Drivers' Union.

The drivers were also given first aid kits, and pen drives, among other educational souvenirs to aid them in controlling accident cases that occur while working and to also create awareness among other drivers and passengers.

Objective

The Project Lead for Jadarls Foundation, Edmund Agbeve, said there was a need for improved emergency response skills among commercial drivers because of the critical role drivers play as first responders on the roads.

The initiative, he said went beyond imparting skills but instilling a culture of preparedness and swift response among drivers adding that, “The training is not only to equip drivers with the necessary skills but also foster a sense of community responsibility so I encourage you all to be proactive in ensuring the safety and well-being of passengers and fellow road users.”

Mr Agbeve said the collaboration between the Jadarls Foundation and KGL Foundation underscored a shared commitment to enhancing road safety and fostering a safer transportation environment for all road users.

He reaffirmed their commitment to continuing such initiatives and, therefore, advocated for safer roads and healthier communities.

CPR

The Basic Life Support Instructor, UGMC, Aisha Asante, said CPR was crucial for moving oxygenated blood to the brain and keeping blood and oxygen moving to the heart.

She said during cardiac arrest, every minute counted as brain damage could start in four minutes and become irreversible after 10 minutes.

Ms Asante said drivers must perform chest compressions by pushing hard and fast in the centre of the chest at a rate of 100-120 per minute and at least two inches deep.

Appreciation

The Welfare Officer, GPRTU Madina, Akuapim-Koforidua station, Moro Ayana, lauded Jodarls Foundation for their commitment to enhancing public safety and emergency preparedness.