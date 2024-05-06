VRHC Judicial Committee dismisses petition

Alberto Mario Noretti Life May - 06 - 2024 , 13:39

The Judicial Committee of the Volta Region House of Chiefs has ruled on a petition challenging the nomination, selection and installation of Torgbe Atsuga Soga II as the Divisional Chief of Sogakope, Fieve Traditional Area.

The petition, filed by Mama Mornyui Wui II, Zikpuitor Gabriel Dzamesi, and Zikpuitor Godson Negble, contested the eligibility of Torgbe Atsuga Soga II to assume the Soga royal stool.

After nearly three years of proceedings, the committee, chaired by Paramount Chief of Kpedze, Togbe Atsridom V, found that the petitioners failed to establish a cause of action against Torgbe Agama Amata IV, rendering the committee without jurisdiction to adjudicate the matter.

Consequently, the committee dismissed the petition, citing that the issue pertained to the Soga Royal stool, a divisional matter.

The committee, which included Paramount Chief of Avee, Togbe Korlikpo Tameklo III, and Paramount Chief of Akoefe, Togbe Drake Tsigbe V, did not award any costs in its ruling.

At a recent mini durbar in Sogakope on April 25, Torgbe Atsuga Soga II emphasised the importance of unity for the development of the Fieve Traditional Area.

He expressed his willingness to collaborate with all citizens for the progress of the region, extending an olive branch to the petitioners and affirming his commitment to collective advancement.