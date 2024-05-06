Pursue your dreams and leave a mark - Dr Linda Narh urges the youth

A Lecturer at the Faculty of Management at the University of Professional Studies, Dr Mrs Linda Narh, has urged Ghanaian youth, especially young girls, not to relent in the pursuit of their dreams but work hard to leave a good mark.

She said although life might prove difficult for some, there was always a window for those who had confidence in their abilities and trusted in God to achieve their dreams.

Dr Narh was speaking at the launch of her first ever written and published book which also coincided with her golden jubilee anniversary celebration last Friday (April 26) at the Mikkado Conference Centre at Labone, Accra.

She indicated that her reason for writing the book was to help educate young people in very deprived communities to accept their condition but not make it deter them from fighting to attain their aspirations.

As a result, she donated several copies of the books to charities and orphanages for young ones to read and learn from her experiences to shape their lives.

Book launch

The book, titled "Reflections 50 Lessons at 50" is a chronicle of the life of the author, Dr Mrs Narh, including her childhood, upbringing, life challenges and successes in her five decades of existence, 25 years of work experience in advertising, media, telecommunication and financial sector as a marketing practitioner.

The book, as its title suggests, is made up of 50 lessons that proffers advice and guidance to young people, especially those from very challenging backgrounds like the author's case who intend to be successful in life, by learning from her experiences and trusting God to be achievers and more like she has become.

The well attended book launch and birthday celebration, was chaired by the Chief Executive of Ghana Deposit Protection Corporation, Mrs Pearl Esua-Mensah; the Co-founder and Human Resource Director of Cleaning Solutions Ghana Limited, Mrs Doris Ankama-Asamoah; the Pro-Vice Chancellor of UPSA, Professor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, philanthropist and former Deputy Chief Executive of Ghana Free Zones Board, Obuobia Darko-Opoku, who bought first copy of the book as well as her family, students, church members, colleagues from former and present work places.

Time investment

Dr Mrs Narh also appealed to young people to refrain from wasting their time on things that would not make them productive in their field of endeavours; adding that young people should invest their time learning profitable things that would impact positively on their future.

Again, she said the infiltration of social media was a positive sign but must be used wisely instead of spending productive man hours watching things that did not connect to their future.

Commendation

Giving his address at the event, the Pro-VC of UPSA, Professor John Kwaku Mensah Mawutor, eulogised Dr Narh for the exemplary life she had shown from her life experiences.

He noted that the depths of her experiences were enough evidence for a successful life worth emulating, adding that she was a personality worth the mention as a role model to many young ladies.