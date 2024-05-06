Empowerment of women necessary for accelerated devt — COP Addo-Danquah

Augustina Tawiah May - 06 - 2024 , 09:34

Empowerment and inclusion of women in global economy are not only morally imperative, but essential drivers of sustainable economic growth, innovation and social progress, the Executive Director of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah, has said.

Advertisement

She said advancing women’s economic empowerment was a matter of social justice that makes good economic sense.

“When women are economically empowered, they re-invest a substantial portion of their income into their families and communities, fuelling a virtuous cycle of poverty reduction and sustainable development,” the executive director added.

COP Addo-Danquah was addressing a summit of the national chapter of the Young African Women Congress Network (YAWC), a fraternity of young women of African descent who seek to be empowered to become changemakers to push development on the continent.

It was on the theme: “Positioning women for economic take-off in the 21st century.”

Collaboration

The executive director further said realising the vision of positioning women for economic take-off required concerted action and collective commitment of all stakeholders, including the government.

She urged the government to enact policies that promote education, gender equality, eliminate discriminatory laws, healthcare and social protection, adding that the private sector must also prioritise diversity and inclusion from the boardroom to the factory floor, and ensure equal opportunities for women to advance and lead.

“Civil society, academia and the media also have vital roles to play in challenging stereotypes, raising awareness and advocating change.” “Fostering women’s economic empowerment is not just a domestic imperative, but also a global one. In an interconnected world, no country can afford to ignore the economic potential of half its population,” COP Addo-Danquah added.

On digital revolution, she said it offered unprecedented opportunities for acceleration of women’s economic empowerment which could increase the profitability of businesses and global prosperity.

Scope of activities

The President of the Ghana Chapter of the YAWC, Matilda Hammond, mentioned the scope of activities to include advocacy, training, mentorship, leadership development and economic empowerment.

The Founder and Executive Chairperson of the YAWC Network, Daniel Osei Tuffuor, stressed the importance of networking and, therefore, urged stakeholders to collaborate more to advance women’s development.

The Member of Parliament for the Trobu Constituency, Dr John Halm, advised women to prioritise their health by having regular medical examinations, physical exercises, ensure good personal hygiene, proper use of contraceptives and also avoid inserting chemicals into their vagina.

There was also a panel discussion on the topic: “Turning off the tide: The woman’s approach.”