Issahaku's rising stock spells financial windfall for Ghanaian clubs

May - 07 - 2024

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku can't contain his joy after aiding Leicester City in gaining promotion to the English Premier League, following the Foxes' triumph in the English Championship.

It has been a standout performance for the Ghanaian youngster, who excelled at Leicester during a season-long loan from Sporting Lisbon and is now poised for top-flight football in England, with Leicester reportedly ready to trigger his €17 million buy option clause to secure the winger on a permanent deal.

For Issahaku, this dream move to the Premiership signifies not only personal success but also represents a boon for his roots in Ghana. His former clubs, Dreams FC and Steadfast FC, are poised to reap substantial financial rewards from his journey.

Dreams FC, where Issahaku honed his skills on loan before his European venture, stands to receive a Solidarity Contribution—a share of the transfer fee distributed among all clubs the player has been registered with.

While this contribution may appear modest compared to the transfer fee, it holds significant value for clubs such as Dreams FC and Steadfast FC, providing crucial resources for their developmental endeavours.

The Graphic Business understands that Steadfast FC, based in Tamale and owned by NDC MP Haruna Iddrissu, holds a significant stake in Issahaku's trajectory.

With a reported sell-on clause of 50 per cent negotiated during the player’s transfer to Sporting Lisbon, Steadfast FC stands to profit handsomely from Leicester's imminent acquisition.

Estimates suggest that the club could pocket up to €7.9 million from the deal, a windfall that could catalyse further growth and investment in Ghanaian football.

After failing to hold down a regular position in the Portuguese side, Isshaku was offloaded to Leicester on a season-long deal last year with an option to make the move permanent if he satisfied certain conditions, particularly if he played 60 per cent of matches for Leicester and helped them gain promotion. The English club would have an obligation to buy him for €17m.

A report by flashscore.com suggested that Steadfast FC could receive up to €7.9 million from the imminent deal based on its arrangement with Sporting.

When the Portuguese side paid €1.2 million for Issahaku in 2022, the Tamale club asked for a 50 per cent sell-on clause to be included.

Additionally, Dreams FC stands to receive a Solidarity Contribution of not less than 5 per cent of the current transfer fee, to be shared among all clubs that the player has been registered with.

The share available to the two Ghanaian clubs may not seem large, but it remains a very significant revenue stream for Steadfast and Dreams FC, which recently reached the semi-final stage of the CAF Confederation Cup competition.

According to Flashscore, once Leicester pays the €17 million, Sporting will recoup the €1.2m they initially invested in Issahaku.

The remaining €15.8 million will be the value gained from the transfer for Leicester and Steadfast to share on a 50-50 basis, with both sides receiving €7.9m once Leicester triggers the buy clause.

Issahaku's on-field statistics speak volumes about his impact and contribution. Throughout Leicester's title-winning campaign, he amassed an impressive tally of six goals and 13 assists, a feat that earned him the coveted Young Player of the Season accolade at the club's awards ceremony.

His pivotal role in Coach Enzo Maresca's tactical setup, evidenced by his 2,973 minutes across 43 appearances in all competitions, underscores his indispensability to the team's success.

In his relentless pursuit of more playing time to secure a permanent deal at Leicester, the youngster opted out of Ghana’s 2023 Africa Cup of Nations campaign early in the year.

Having proved his importance to Leicester, the Ghanaian looks set to be a key figure for the Foxes as they return to the English top flight next season, with his earning power and market value set to further rise significantly if he continues to excel as he did in the just-ended Championship season.

The Graphic Business understands that Issahaku earns a gross base salary of £494,000 for the 2023/2024 season, or £9,500 per week, excluding bonuses. He could earn up to a 300 per cent increment in salary plus a substantial sign-on fee if the permanent deal is concluded at Leicester.

Beyond the realm of club football, Issahaku's impending move carries significance for the Ghanaian national team. Black Stars coach Otto Addo, tasked with revitalising the squad for forthcoming AFCON and FIFA World Cup qualifying campaigns, will undoubtedly view Issahaku as a linchpin.

Ghana returns to action next month with World Cup qualifying fixtures against Mali and the Central African Republic.