Consolidated Bank Ghana commits to SGD goals in Ghana

Business Desk Report Business News May - 15 - 2024 , 06:45

Deputy Managing Director of Consolidated Bank Ghana (CBG), Thairu Ndungu, has emphasised the bank's commitment to support education, health, and community development in the country.

The move, he said, is meant to, among other things, advance Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, 4, and 6 and in line with the bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR).

SDG 3 aims to prevent needless suffering from preventable diseases and premature death by focusing on key targets that boost the health of a country's overall population.

On the other hand, SDG4 is a commitment to "ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all." This goal is a pivotal driver for positive change, emphasising the transformative power of education in fostering a sustainable and equitable world, while Goal 6: is to ensure access to water and sanitation for all. Access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene is the most basic human need for health and well-being.

"As a responsible corporate citizen, we recognize our commitment to the community and the importance of providing a conducive environment that prioritizes their health and well-being. The CBG Sickbay Project is our way of contributing to the holistic development of the next generation," Mr Ndungu said.

This was when the bank officially launched the CBG Sickbay Project with the inauguration of sickbay at Methodist Senior High/Technical School in Berekum.

The CBG Sickbay Project is an initiative aimed at improving the healthcare infrastructure in selected secondary schools across Ghana, providing students with access to quality medical services and promoting overall well-being.

The sickbay at Methodist Senior High/Technical School which is the first of many such facilities that CBG plans to establish under the project, is equipped with essential medical equipment, including beds, office equipment, and basic first-aid supplies.

Mr Ndungu added that the project is proof of CBG's dedication to building stronger communities and making a lasting impact on the lives of Ghanaians.

The Headmistress of the School, Monica Oforiwaa Asiedu expressed gratitude to CBG for the valuable contribution.

"This sickbay will greatly improve the medical care that we provide to our students, ensuring their physical and mental well-being during their time at our school. We are truly grateful to CBG for this impactful initiative," she said.