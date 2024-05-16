Featured

VistaJet expands presence in West Africa — Deploys 3 aircrafts to region

Elizabeth Nyaadu Adu Business News May - 16 - 2024 , 07:20

In its quest to reshape the aviation landscape of West Africa, VistaJet, a leading global business aviation company, has deployed three aircrafts to expand its operations in the region.

The aircrafts were deployed to Ghana, Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire.

The move not only signifies the company’s confidence in the region's economic potential but also shows its commitment to accelerate economic growth.

The expansion of VistaJet's operations in West Africa comes at a time when the region is witnessing a surge in business activity and investment opportunities.

According to Aviation Benefits Beyond Borders, the aviation industry supports $3.5 trillion (4.1 per cent) of the world’s gross domestic product (GDP). In Nigeria, aviation annually contributes over $600 million to the national GDP, creating more than 241,000 jobs. Moreover, the aviation market is expected to grow significantly in the coming decades.

By 2038, global air transport is forecast to support 143 million jobs and contribute $6.3 trillion to the global economy. Similarly, findings from the 2024 Africa Wealth Report, the definitive guide to Africa’s wealth and luxury sector, shows that $2.5 trillion total investable wealth is currently held on the African continent, and its millionaire population is set to rise by 65 per cent over the next 10 years.

At a press briefing in Accra las t Wednesday, the President of Europe and Africa at VistaJet, Philippe Scalabrini, stressed the company’s commitment to providing unmatched value to clients in West Africa.

He said by providing convenience, efficiency and connectivity, VistaJet aimed to revolutionise the way businesses operated in the region. "VistaJet provides great value to clients in West Africa and is the perfect flying solution for West African corporates and businesses as a hassle-free and timesaving tool to connect world decision-makers domestically and across continents, boosting economies and driving global investments.”

Now, with three dedicated aircrafts in the region, VistaJet aims to accelerate its trajectory as a key partner for the region's economic development.

“The business aviation sector will play a crucial role in this growth, as in other regional economic transformations. VistaJet is pleased to be able to support Africa's economic development,” Mr Scalabrini said.

He disclosed that between quarter one 2023 and quarter one 2024, VistaJet has experienced strong momentum, stating: “In Africa, we recorded a 69 per cent increase in global 7500 flight hours and a 91 per cent increase in programme members over the last 12 months. In West Africa specifically, VistaJet has seen a 58 per cent increase in total flight hours.

More and more clients globally are recognising that VistaJet provides the best value and end-to-end experience, and its expanded team of over 4,400 experts are fully committed to developing the next era of innovative flying solutions across the globe.

“Mr Scalabrini added that on the Vista Members’ fleet of over 300 silver and red business jets, VistaJet has flown corporations, governments and private clients to 2,400 airports and 207 countries and territories, covering 96 per cent of the world.