Featured

MIIF CEO appointed to board of Atlantic Lithium

Graphic Online Business News May - 16 - 2024 , 10:24

Atlantic Lithium Ltd, which is building Ghana's first lithium mine, has appointed the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF), Edward Nana Yaw Koranteng as an independent director, effective immediately.

Advertisement

A seasoned lawyer and corporate banker with over 23 years of experience, he has been the CEO of the Minerals Income Investment Fund (MIIF) since 2021, which oversees Ghana's mining investments and royalty income.

This appointment coincides with MIIF's initial $5 million investment in Atlantic Lithium, which is part of a broader $32.9 million funding strategy to advance the company's principal Ewoyaa Lithium Project.

Previously, Koranteng worked at Ghana International Bank and Chase Bank Group, specialising in the energy and mining sectors.

He also co-founded Koranteng & Koranteng Legal Advisors and serves on several boards, including Asante Gold Corporation.

"It gives me great pleasure to welcome Edward to the Atlantic Lithium Board, assuming the position available to the Minerals Income Investment Fund as agreed under the terms of MIIF's $5 million Subscription in the Company, which was completed in January 2024," said chairman Neil Herbert.

"Enabling greater Ghanaian representation in the strategic direction of the Company and the Ewoyaa Lithium Project, Edward's appointment more closely aligns the Company's objectives and the advancement of the Project with its Ghanaian stakeholders."

Commenting on behalf of the MIIF, Mr. Koranteng said its investment in Atlantic also supports the government of Ghana’s objective to ensure the country remains a preferred mining destination on the continent.

He looks forward to working with the Atlantic board to develop the world-class Ewoyaa mine to full production.

Last Monday, Atlantic Lithium initially offered its shares valued at about GH¢650 million on the Ghana Stock Exchange, with an indicative price of GH¢4.40 per share.