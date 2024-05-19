Next article: British company duped off £20m with an AI-generated video of its CFO

Elon Musk's SpaceX doubles price for Starlink Global Roaming Plan

Graphic Online Technology May - 19 - 2024 , 10:09

SpaceX's Starlink has announced a significant price increase for its global roaming plan, which provides satellite internet service worldwide. This plan has been used by subscribers to access Starlink in countries where the service is not officially available, such as Ghana.

On Thursday night, subscribers to the "Mobile - Global" plan received emails from SpaceX informing them of the price increase. Previously, United States users paid $200 per month for the service, but this will now double to $400 per month. The new rate takes effect on August 16 for existing customers, while new customers will face the increased price immediately.

In addition to the US, the price hike affects other countries. An Australian user reported an increase from 300 Australian dollars to 670, while a customer in Zambia noted a similar rise.

SpaceX has been addressing the use of the global roaming plan in African countries where Starlink is not yet officially available. Last month, the company emailed subscribers in Africa to clarify that the "Mobile - Regional" plans are intended for temporary travel, not permanent use. This prompted concerns from NGOs, who urged SpaceX to maintain Starlink access in Sudan amid internet blackouts caused by civil conflict.

Despite the increase in the global plan, the "Mobile - Regional" roaming plan remains at $150 per month.

SpaceX has also raised prices on other plans. Some US residential subscribers have seen their monthly fee increase from $90 to $120, which the company attributes to changing capacity limits in their areas.

In Ghana, the administrative processes for licensing Starlink are underway.

Starlink, owned by SpaceX, operates a network of low-Earth orbit satellites providing high-speed broadband internet. The standard residential internet service costs $120 per month for unlimited data, with a one-time equipment fee ranging from $599 to $2,500.

Currently, Starlink is available in seven African countries: Mozambique, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Nigeria. However, a growing black market has enabled users to bypass local restrictions.

Reports have surfaced that SpaceX is cracking down on unauthorized access to Starlink in countries where it is not approved by regulators. Customers in Sudan, Zimbabwe, and South Africa have received notifications that their access will be terminated by the end of the month.