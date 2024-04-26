Ghana to become eighth African country to approve Elon Musk's Starlink

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has approved the application of Space X Starlink GH LTD, operators of Starlink Satellite Broadband, to offer Satellite Broadband Services in Ghana.

The approval of the application follows the policy approval of the Satellite Licensing Framework in Ghana by the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation.

The administrative processes toward the issuance of the license are ongoing and will be completed shortly.

Starlink, owned by SpaceX operates a network of low-Earth orbit satellites that transmit signals from satellite to satellite and ground stations to provide high-speed broadband internet services. It is currently available in seven African countries: Mozambique, Eswatini, Zambia, Malawi, Kenya, Rwanda, and Nigeria.

However, there is a growing black market that has allowed users to bypass local restrictions on Starlink.

Reports emerged earlier this month that Elon Musk's SpaceX was clamping down on access to its Starlink satellite-internet constellation from unauthorized countries.

Some Starlink customers in Sudan, Zimbabwe, and South Africa have received notifications from SpaceX that their access will be terminated by the end of the month. Starlink has not been approved by regulators in those countries.