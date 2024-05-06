Next article: Titanic and Lord of the Rings actor Bernard Hill dies at 79

Nollywood actress Toke Makinwa says bleaching her skin was the 'dumbest thing' she ever did

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 06 - 2024 , 10:31

Nollywood actress Toke Makinwa says her only regret in life was bleaching her skin. According to the popular on-air personality, it was the “dumbest” thing she ever did.

She, however, said she is grateful for her good genes and money, which suppressed the side effects of the skin bleaching.

The movie star disclosed this during an interactive session with her fans on X platform recently.

A fan asked, “If you could go back in time, what would you do differently?”

Makinwa replied, “Nothing. Regret is so exhausting! Wait, maybe bleaching my skin. It was the dumbest thing ever and I’m just so thankful for good genes and money cos….”.

Toke Makinwa, 39, is a Nigerian radio personality, television host, vlogger, lifestyle entrepreneur, actress and author. Toke is known for hosting The Late Morning Show on Nigeria’s Rhythm 93.7 FM and for her YouTube vlog series Toke Moments.

She released her book ‘On Becoming’ in November 2016. As an actress, she has featured in a number of movies including Makate Must Sell, Glamour Girls, Blood Sisters, Love Is War, Sugar Rush, and Therapy; a comedy web series.