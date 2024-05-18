Next article: This is why Martin Amidu wants Kissi Agyebeng to be removed as Special Prosecutor

Former deputy Finance Minister John Kumah laid to rest

Gertrude Ankah May - 18 - 2024 , 14:44

Former deputy Minister of Finance John Ampontuah Kumah who died in March was laid to rest at his hometown in Ejisu today.

John Kumah died at age 45 after a short illness.

Hundreds of mourners were in Ejisu to pay their last respect to Kumah who was also the Member of Parliament for Ejisu Constituency.

A government delegation led by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Chief of Staff Akosua Frema Osei Opare joined the family for the final funeral rites.

In a tribute, Vice President Bawumia said the news of Kumah’s death was devastating.

He said the late Kumah played a crucial role in his decision to run for president.

According to Dr Bawumia, Kumah was among the first party leaders to publicly urge him to run for the highest office and pledged his unwavering support, describing his demise as a personal blow.

He said that the late MP was part of his campaign team and was with him moving across the country, demonstrating his commitment to Bawumia’s presidential ambition.

“True to his public pledge, John supported me strongly, campaigning with me everywhere in the country when I finally announced my decision to contest as flagbearer of the NPP. He desired to see me win the December elections, and I pray that God will grant his desires for me and the party and the country,” Dr Bawumia said.

Vice President Bawumia lauded the late m Kumah’s initiatives aimed at empowering youth and his dedication to Ghana’s development

“His initiatives focused on empowering the youth and looking for a brighter future for Ghana’s next generation. His commitment to the national development programme remains indelible and has left an enduring mark on the country’s trajectory. He was also a lawyer of good standing, in that area too he was brilliant, diligent and professional in dealings with his clients.”

“His sudden death has been a personal blow. Long before I decided to run for president, Hon. John Kumah was among the few party leaders and legislators to have publicly urged me to run and pledged his unending support. Through his public pledge, John supported me strongly, campaigning with me everywhere in the country.”