Featured

VIDEO: Watch the emotional tribute of the late John Kumah's children

Graphic Online May - 19 - 2024 , 09:13

The children of the late John Kumah have paid tribute to their father, remembering him as a "beacon of hope and a revolutionary thinker" whose absence has created an irreplaceable void in their lives.

Advertisement

Ms. Huldah Boatemaa Kumah, speaking on behalf of her siblings, described their father as a source of warmth, love, and unwavering support to their family and many others.

"For us, his children, there is no doubt he was the chosen one of this generation, a beacon of hope, a revolutionary thinker, and a steadfast advocate for his beloved Ghana," she said. "Today, we gather with heavy hearts to bid farewell to a remarkable man. We celebrate a life that touched so many and will forever be cherished in our hearts."

"Our father was more than just a father; he was a beacon of strength, wisdom, and love. His presence filled our lives with warmth and guidance, and his absence leaves an irreplaceable void. Throughout our lives, we saw the countless lives he touched. His unwavering dedication to his family, his boundless love, and his limitless kindness will always be remembered."

Miss Huldah also highlighted her father's "unparalleled courage and conviction," noting that "he was not just a leader; he was a mentor, a guide, and a source of inspiration to all who knew him."

The burial service saw attendance from government officials and leaders of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Chief of Staff, and Deputy Finance Minister Abena Osei Asare represented the government. NPP national chairman Stephen Ntim and Ashanti Regional chairman Bernard Antwi Bosiako were also present, among others.

John Kumah's sudden passing on 7 March 2024 sent shockwaves through Ghana, leaving a significant void in both political and personal spheres.

He died at the age of 45 and is survived by his wife, Lilian Kumah, and their six children.

Watch the entire video below;