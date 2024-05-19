Next article: VIDEO: Watch the emotional tribute of the late John Kumah's children

The Premix fuel explosion at Ngyiresia, five in critical condition

Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu May - 19 - 2024 , 18:27

Five people are still in a critical condition following a premix fuel explosion at Ngyiresia, a fishing community near Sekondi in the Western Region.

Eleven others are battling with varying degrees of burns, Dotsey Koblah Aklorbortu reports from Sekondi.

The injured persons including a child are at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital and St. Benedict's Hospital.

The fire from the explosion destroyed two vehicles, which had been parked on the street and some fish processing sheds.

The incident happened at about 4 pm

One of the barrels which contained the premix fuel was being rolled from the point of collection to the shore in readiness for fishing expedition.

In the process of rolling the barrel across the street through the densely populated residential and fish processing sheds to the shore the barrel was punctured and the fuel started leaking and spread through the area.

The leaking fuel had contact with a naked fire and led to the explosion.