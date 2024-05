Next article: The Premix fuel explosion at Ngyiresia, five in critical condition

Featured

VIDEO: Vehicle in presidential convoy allegedly involved in accident on Accra-Kumasi highway

Graphic.com.gh May - 19 - 2024 , 18:37

A vehicle, allegedly in the presidential convoy was involved in an accident on the Accra-Kumasi highway on Sunday.

Advertisement

The accident reportedly happened near the Bunso junction in the Eastern Region.

A video of the accident vehicle has been shared on social media.

CLICK THIS LINK FOR VIDEO ON X

more to follow...