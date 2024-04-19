Next article: It's a lie from the pit of hell - Actor Zack Orji reacts to rumours of his death

Shatta Wale needs a psychologist in his management team-Counselor

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 19 - 2024 , 18:29

Relationship expert, Counselor Edem Adofoli, is urging Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale to get a mental health professional in his management team to help him control his high emotions, citing concerns over the artist's public outbursts.

In a recent interview, the well-respected counsellor indicated that the Kakai hitmaker’s public utterances showed that he lacked emotional management and having a professional on his team will go a long way to help him.

“Some people…don’t know how to handle their emotions in stressful situations, and so they lash out publicly.

“Those close to him and on his team likely avoid saying things that might upset him,… “That’s why having a counselor, therapist, or psychologist on his team would be beneficial.” Counselor Adofoli explained.

On Monday, the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) cautioned Shatta Wale to desist from mocking colleague musician, Stonebwoy with his disability.

During a performance at Sallahfest last week, Shatta went vile and rained insults on Stonebwoy for his absence at the highly anticipated Sallahfest event, which he assumed was a ploy for the latter to sideline him (Shatta Wale) for show.

In his usual rants, the Kakai hitmaker used “unprintable” words on Stonebwoy and mocked his way of walking, inciting a huge backlash since the video went viral on social media.

“The Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) has seen a video circulating on social media where Shatta Wale mocks Stonebouy with his disability. In the video, Shatta Wale said among other negative statements "You are a bad person that is why God made you a disabled person, you are a disabled person don't try and fight an able person".”

“By this statement, he is trying to say all persons with disabilities are bad that is why God has made us who we are. This primitive statement should not have come from a high-profile personality like Shata Wale,” the statement read.