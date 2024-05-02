Next article: New Ghana Card registration rates go into effect today

Send babies for weighing regularly until they're five years - GHS urges parents

Zadok Kwame Gyesi May - 02 - 2024 , 18:56

Mothers have been asked to send their babies for weighing regularly from birth till they attain five years old.

In an advisory notice its social media to mothers to mark this year's African vaccination and child health promotion week, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) advised parents to "remember to ask the health worker about the growth of your child on each visit."

Similarly, the advisory notice also encouraged parents to send their babies for immunisation against childhood diseases in their first two-years.

Africa Vaccination Week is an annual event slated for every last week in April. It aims to increase awareness and highlight the importance of vaccination in preventing diseases across the African continent.

It is typically under the auspices of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Office for Africa and partners. During the week, various activities are carried out, including immunisation campaigns, advocacy efforts and community engagement initiatives to promote vaccination coverage and access to vaccines.

This year’s commemoration is on the theme: “Healthy beginnings: Investing in every child’s future.”