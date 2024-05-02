Next article: Send babies for weighing regularly until they're five years - GHS urges parents

Lecturer advocates for Sino-African cultural collaboration at UN Chinese Language Day Celebration

Graphic Online May - 02 - 2024 , 20:22

At the 15th United Nations Chinese Language Day celebration on April 18, 2024, Mr. Li Lian, a senior lecturer at the Confucius Institute of the University of Cape Coast, called for collaborative efforts between China and African nations.

He called for mutual respect for cultural diversity and the leveraging of each other's strengths to bridge the gap between civilizations.

The event, attended by over 400 individuals, aimed to foster mutual learning between different civilizations while empowering the girl-child.

Mr. Lian highlighted China's historical contributions to global civilization, emphasizing the importance of inter-civilizational exchanges and mutual learning. He noted that culture and civilization played a pivotal role in addressing common global challenges.

"In the time to come, let's open arms wider to embrace the world and contribute the dynamic achievements of us to a better world in the future," he added.

Professor Ou Yamei, the Chinese director of the Confucius Institute-UCC, urged students to study the Chinese language and culture, emphasizing their significance in today's interconnected world.

The Governor of the Central Region commended the Institute for its efforts in promoting Chinese teachings and culture, while Mr. Tang Hong, President of the Ghana Chinese Federation, encouraged students to contribute to economic and cultural development through learning the Chinese language.

The Chinese Embassy and the Ghana Overseas Chinese Federation further supported cultural exchange by donating Chinese books to local schools in the region.