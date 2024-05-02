Police on manhunt for gunmen who shot 2 off-duty policemen

Zadok Kwame Gyesi

The Ghana Police Service is on a manhunt for two gunmen who fatally shot two off-duty police officers sitting in front of their private residence at Block factory, East Trasacco in Accra.

The incident happened this evening [May 2, 2024] at about 6pm. 

A statement from the police on the incident indicates that the gunmen did not take anything from the victims and sped off on a motorbike after shooting them.  

Meanwhile, the police have commenced an intelligence-led operation to get the suspects arrested.

