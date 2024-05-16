Next article: Mawuena Trebarh to be laid to rest on June 29

Jurors embark on strike over unpaid allowances

Gertrude Ankah May - 16 - 2024 , 14:20

Jurors in Ghana embarked on strike over the non-payment of their transportation, court attendance and sitting allowances.

Declaring the strike on Thursday, the jurors said the arrears have been outstanding since February 2023.

All cases that required jury presence were adjourned on Thursday at the start of the nationwide strike.

In a letter dated, May 16, 2024 and addressed to the Court Manager of the Law Court Complex and copied to the Judicial Secretary and all the criminal judges, the jurors stated: "We wish to respectfully bring to your attention that effective Thursday, May 16, 2024, jurors will be absent from jury duties”.

“The absence is due to the non-payment of our allowance for February 2023 and from July 2023 to May 2024, (10 month’s allowance in arrears).

“This situation has made it practically impossible for us to continue to pre-finance our transportation to and from court premises".