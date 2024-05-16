Featured

Pathologist reveals Mohbad’s cause of death can’t be ascertained

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 16 - 2024 , 13:57

The pathologist, who conducted an autopsy on the body of late singer, Ilerioluwa Aloba, AKA Mohbad, has said that the cause of death couldn’t be ascertained.

Advertisement

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Wahab Shittu, told journalists in Lagos State on Wednesday that the pathologist in charge told the coroner that the deceased’s body had decomposed by the time the test was conducted.

Mr Shittu said that “according to him (the pathologist), the cause of death cannot be determined because, by the time they conducted the test, the body had decomposed and that it is not possible for them to determine the cause of death."

"The pathologist said the body ought to have been exhumed within 12 hours after it was buried to avoid decomposition. So, in summary, he is saying the cause of death cannot be ascertained. When you say the cause of death cannot be ascertained, it means it is suspicious, it is not clear. No particular reason.”

Mr Shittu added that the pathologist said Mohbad may have died due to a reaction to certain drugs administered to him before he died.