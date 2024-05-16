Next article: Ayra Starr doubles up as Spotify EQUAL Africa and Global Artist for May

Featured

Sarkodie’s fans have the opportunity to own shares of his music

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 16 - 2024 , 15:17

Renowned Ghanaian rapper, Sarkodie has announced that his fans will have the chance to own shares of his music.

Advertisement

Disclosing the good news in a tweet yesterday, the Country Side hit-maker singer expressed gratitude his fans for their continuous support for his music over the years.

The initiative is a collaboration between Sarkodie and Opulous App to give significant percentage of his upcoming mixtape, titled #TheChampionshipMixtape, to be released on Friday, May 24, to lucky fans.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for the longest because im blessed to have the best fan base in the world “SarkNation.” Thanks to @opulousapp for giving me the platform to give my fans the opportunity to own shares in my music.

“Myself and @opulousapp coming together to give away a good percentage of my new mixtape #TheChampionshipMixtape to “lucky” fans! you guys deserve this and more for the support you’ve shown me over the years . Next post will show how it’s gonna work ! Congrats in advance SarkNation and thank you (sic),” he wrote.

I’ve been wanting to do this for the longest because im blessed to have the best fan base in the world “SarkNation” . Thanks to @opulousapp for giving me the platform to give my fans the opportunity to own shares in my music. Myself and @opulousapp coming together to give away a… pic.twitter.com/mhgBTN7Ilw — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) May 15, 2024

In subsequent posts, Sarkodie intends to give more details on how fans can participate and own shares of his music.

Music enthusiasts are eagerly waiting for the official release of The Championship Mixtape following the release of Brag, one of the song on the EP last week which caused a stir on the African HipHop scene. Read also Here is why Sarkodie’s Brag is trending

Fingers crossed in anticipation that the upcoming EP will meet up to the hype it has been enjoying in the last few days.