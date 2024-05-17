No nomination for Ghana at 2024 BET Awards. Check out full list of nominations
Ghana failed to earn a nomination at 2024 BET awards scheduled later for this year. Last year, Black Sherif raised the flag of Ghana high when he won the Best International Flow award at the BET Hiphop Awards 2023.
Seven Nigerian artistes were nominated in various categories. They are Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Seyi Vybez, Davido and Lojay have been nominated for the 2024 BET Awards.
Ayra Starr led the Nigerian contingent with three nominations, followed closely by Burna Boy and Tems, with two nominations each.
South African singer Tyla is the African artiste with the highest of four nominations.
Drake led the overall nominations for the 2024 BET Awards with seven nominations, followed by Nicki Minaj, with six nominations.
Here’s the complete list of nominees for the 2024 BET Awards:
Best male R&B/pop artist
Brent Faiyaz
Usher
Drake
Burna Boy
Chris Brown
Fridayy
Bryson Tiller
October London
Best female R&B/pop artist
Victoria Monét
SZA
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
H.E.R.
Tyla
Muni Long
Coco Jones
Best group
2 Chainz & Lil Wayne
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign
City Girls
Flo
41
Wanmor
Maverick City Music
Best new artist
Ayra Starr
Bossman Dlow
Tyla
Fridayy
4Batz
Sexyy Red
October London
Best male hip-hop artist
Kendrick Lamar
Gunna
Burna Boy
Future
Lil Wayne
Drake
J. Cole
21 Savage
Best female hip-hop artist
Nicki Minaj
Doja Cat
Sexyy Red
GloRilla
Cardi B
Ice Spice
Megan Thee Stallion
Latto
Album of the year
Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2
Victoria Monét, Jaguar II
Gunna, A Gift & A Curse
21 Savage, American Dream
Usher, Coming Home
Chris Brown, 11:11
Killer Mike, Michael
Drake, For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)
Best collaboration
Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”
Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, “America Has a Problem (Remix)”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”
¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, “Carnival”
Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami, “Don’t Play With It (Remix)”
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”
Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Everybody”
Dr. Bobby Jones, Tems, “Me & U”
Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
Kirk Franklin, “Try Love”
Halle Bailey, “Angel”
CeCe Winans, “Come Jesus Come”
Erica Campbell, Do You Believe in Love?”
Shirley Caesar, “Award All of the Glory”
Kirk Franklin, “All Things”
Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore, “God Problems”
Video of the year
Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”
Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”
Lil Durk feat J. Cole, “All My Life”
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”
Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”
Drake feat. J. Cole, “First Person Shooter”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”
Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”
Video director of the year
Tems
Offset
Child.
Cole Bennett
Benny Boom
Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson
Tyler, The Creator
Dave Meyers
Viewer’s choice award
Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”
Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay, “Sensational”
Gunna, “Fukumean”
Tyla, “Water”
Muni Long, “Made for Me”
Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”
Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”
Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”
Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”
BET Her
Ayra Starr, “Commas”
SZA, “Saturn”
Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, “Blessings”
Flo feat. Missy Elliott, “Fly Girl”
GloRilla, “Yeah Glo!”
Megan Thee Stallion, “Hiss
Beyoncé, “16 Carriages”
Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”
Best international act
Tyla (Africa)
Raye (UK)
Aya Nakamura (France)
Asake (Africa)
Bk’ (Brazil)
Ayra Starr (Africa)
Cleo Sol (UK)
Focalistic (Africa)
Karol Conká (Brazil)
Tiakola (France)
Viewer’s choice: best new international act
Seyi Vibez (Africa)
Duquesa (Brazil)
Cristale (UK)
Holly G (France)
Tyler Icu (Africa)
Jungeli (France)
Makhadzi (Africa)
Oruam (Brazil)
Bellah (UK)