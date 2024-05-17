Graphic Showbiz Logo

No nomination for Ghana at 2024 BET Awards. Check out full list of nominations
Black Sherif won the Best International Flow award at the BET Hiphop Awards 2023.
No nomination for Ghana at 2024 BET Awards. Check out full list of nominations

Ghana failed to earn a nomination at 2024 BET awards scheduled later for this year. Last year, Black Sherif raised the flag of Ghana high when he won the Best International Flow award at the BET Hiphop Awards 2023.

Seven Nigerian artistes were nominated in various categories. They are Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Seyi Vybez, Davido and Lojay have been nominated for the 2024 BET Awards.

Ayra Starr led the Nigerian contingent with three nominations, followed closely by Burna Boy and Tems, with two nominations each.

South African singer Tyla is the African artiste with the highest of four nominations.

Drake led the overall nominations for the 2024 BET Awards with seven nominations, followed by Nicki Minaj, with six nominations.

Here’s the complete list of nominees for the 2024 BET Awards:

Best male R&B/pop artist

Brent Faiyaz

Usher

Drake

Burna Boy

 Chris Brown

 Fridayy

 Bryson Tiller

 October London

 Best female R&B/pop artist

 Victoria Monét

 SZA

 Beyoncé

 Doja Cat

 H.E.R.

 Tyla

 Muni Long

Coco Jones

 Best group

 2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

 Blxst & Bino Rideaux

 ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign

 City Girls

 Flo

 41

Wanmor

 Maverick City Music

 Best new artist

 Ayra Starr

 Bossman Dlow

 Tyla

 Fridayy

 4Batz

 Sexyy Red

 October London

 Best male hip-hop artist

 Kendrick Lamar

 Gunna

 Burna Boy

 Future

 Lil Wayne

 Drake

 J. Cole

 21 Savage

 Best female hip-hop artist

 Nicki Minaj

Doja Cat

 Sexyy Red

 GloRilla

 Cardi B

 Ice Spice

 Megan Thee Stallion

 Latto

 Album of the year

 Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2

 Victoria Monét, Jaguar II

 Gunna, A Gift & A Curse

 21 Savage, American Dream

 Usher, Coming Home

 Chris Brown, 11:11

 Killer Mike, Michael

 Drake, For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)

 Best collaboration

 Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”

 Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”

 Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, “America Has a Problem (Remix)”

 Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”

 Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”

 ¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, “Carnival”

 Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami, “Don’t Play With It (Remix)”

 Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”

 Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Everybody”

 Dr. Bobby Jones, Tems, “Me & U”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

 Kirk Franklin, “Try Love”

 Halle Bailey, “Angel”

 CeCe Winans, “Come Jesus Come”

 Erica Campbell, Do You Believe in Love?”

 Shirley Caesar, “Award All of the Glory”

 Kirk Franklin, “All Things”

 Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore, “God Problems”

 Video of the year

 Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”

 Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”

 Lil Durk feat J. Cole, “All My Life”

 Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”

 Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”

 Drake feat. J. Cole, “First Person Shooter”

 Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”

 Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”

 Video director of the year

 Tems

 Offset

 Child.

 Cole Bennett

 Benny Boom

 Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson

 Tyler, The Creator

 Dave Meyers

 Viewer’s choice award

 Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em”

 Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”

 Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay, “Sensational”

 Gunna, “Fukumean”

 Tyla, “Water”

 Muni Long, “Made for Me”

 Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”

 Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”

 Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”

 Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me” 

BET Her

 Ayra Starr, “Commas”

 SZA, “Saturn”

 Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, “Blessings”

 Flo feat. Missy Elliott, “Fly Girl”

 GloRilla, “Yeah Glo!”

 Megan Thee Stallion, “Hiss 

Beyoncé, “16 Carriages”

 Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”

 Best international act

 Tyla (Africa)

 Raye (UK)

 Aya Nakamura (France)

 Asake (Africa)

 Bk’ (Brazil)

 Ayra Starr (Africa)

 Cleo Sol (UK)

 Focalistic (Africa)

 Karol Conká (Brazil)

 Tiakola (France)

 Viewer’s choice: best new international act

 Seyi Vibez (Africa)

 Duquesa (Brazil)

 Cristale (UK)

 Holly G (France)

 Tyler Icu (Africa)

 Jungeli (France)

 Makhadzi (Africa)

 Oruam (Brazil)

 Bellah (UK)

 

 

