No nomination for Ghana at 2024 BET Awards. Check out full list of nominations

May - 17 - 2024

Ghana failed to earn a nomination at 2024 BET awards scheduled later for this year. Last year, Black Sherif raised the flag of Ghana high when he won the Best International Flow award at the BET Hiphop Awards 2023.

Seven Nigerian artistes were nominated in various categories. They are Ayra Starr, Burna Boy, Tems, Asake, Seyi Vybez, Davido and Lojay have been nominated for the 2024 BET Awards.

Ayra Starr led the Nigerian contingent with three nominations, followed closely by Burna Boy and Tems, with two nominations each.

South African singer Tyla is the African artiste with the highest of four nominations.

Drake led the overall nominations for the 2024 BET Awards with seven nominations, followed by Nicki Minaj, with six nominations.

Here’s the complete list of nominees for the 2024 BET Awards:

Best male R&B/pop artist

Brent Faiyaz

Usher

Drake

Burna Boy

Chris Brown

Fridayy

Bryson Tiller

October London

Best female R&B/pop artist

Victoria Monét

SZA

Beyoncé

Doja Cat

H.E.R.

Tyla

Muni Long

Coco Jones

Best group

2 Chainz & Lil Wayne

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign

City Girls

Flo

41

Wanmor

Maverick City Music

Best new artist

Ayra Starr

Bossman Dlow

Tyla

Fridayy

4Batz

Sexyy Red

October London

Best male hip-hop artist

Kendrick Lamar

Gunna

Burna Boy

Future

Lil Wayne

Drake

J. Cole

21 Savage

Best female hip-hop artist

Nicki Minaj

Doja Cat

Sexyy Red

GloRilla

Cardi B

Ice Spice

Megan Thee Stallion

Latto

Album of the year

Nicki Minaj, Pink Friday 2

Victoria Monét, Jaguar II

Gunna, A Gift & A Curse

21 Savage, American Dream

Usher, Coming Home

Chris Brown, 11:11

Killer Mike, Michael

Drake, For All the Dogs (Scary Hours Edition)

Best collaboration

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”

Beyoncé feat. Kendrick Lamar, “America Has a Problem (Remix)”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”

¥$, Ye, Ty Dolla $ign feat. Rich The Kid, Playboi Carti, “Carnival”

Lola Brooke feat. Latto & Yung Miami, “Don’t Play With It (Remix)”

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”

Nicki Minaj feat. Lil Uzi Vert, “Everybody”

Dr. Bobby Jones, Tems, “Me & U”

Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

Kirk Franklin, “Try Love”

Halle Bailey, “Angel”

CeCe Winans, “Come Jesus Come”

Erica Campbell, Do You Believe in Love?”

Shirley Caesar, “Award All of the Glory”

Kirk Franklin, “All Things”

Maverick City Music, Naomi Raine & Chandler Moore, “God Problems”

Video of the year

Usher, Summer Walker & 21 Savage, “Good Good”

Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”

Lil Durk feat J. Cole, “All My Life”

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”

Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”

Drake feat. J. Cole, “First Person Shooter”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice (With Aqua), “Barbie World”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”

Video director of the year

Tems

Offset

Child.

Cole Bennett

Benny Boom

Janelle Monáe & Alan Ferguson

Tyler, The Creator

Dave Meyers

Viewer’s choice award

Beyoncé, “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Lil Durk feat. J. Cole, “All My Life”

Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay, “Sensational”

Gunna, “Fukumean”

Tyla, “Water”

Muni Long, “Made for Me”

Doja Cat, “Agora Hills”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”

Drake feat. Sexyy Red & SZA, “Rich Baby Daddy”

Jack Harlow, “Lovin on Me”

BET Her

Ayra Starr, “Commas”

SZA, “Saturn”

Nicki Minaj feat. Tasha Cobbs Leonard, “Blessings”

Flo feat. Missy Elliott, “Fly Girl”

GloRilla, “Yeah Glo!”

Megan Thee Stallion, “Hiss

Beyoncé, “16 Carriages”

Victoria Monét, “On My Mama”

Best international act

Tyla (Africa)

Raye (UK)

Aya Nakamura (France)

Asake (Africa)

Bk’ (Brazil)

Ayra Starr (Africa)

Cleo Sol (UK)

Focalistic (Africa)

Karol Conká (Brazil)

Tiakola (France)

Viewer’s choice: best new international act

Seyi Vibez (Africa)

Duquesa (Brazil)

Cristale (UK)

Holly G (France)

Tyler Icu (Africa)

Jungeli (France)

Makhadzi (Africa)

Oruam (Brazil)

Bellah (UK)