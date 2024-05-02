Next article: Access to electricity is an important human right - World Bank

New Ghana Card registration rates go into effect today

Kweku Zurek May - 02 - 2024 , 17:49

Effective from May 1, 2024, the National Identification Authority (NIA) introduced updated rates for services related to obtaining the Ghana Card.

Advertisement

The announcement coincided with May Day (Workers Day), declared as a Statutory Public Holiday, marking the commencement of the new rates today.

The adjustment in rates follows the implementation of the Fees and Charges (Miscellaneous Provisions) Regulations, 2023 (L.I. 2481), passed by Parliament in February 2024, as stated in a public notice posted on the NIA's Facebook page.

The revised rates apply to three main service areas: First Time Registration, Replacement of Cards, and Personal Information Update Service. It's worth noting that all charges originally listed in US dollars will be converted to Ghana cedis for payment purposes.

Here's a breakdown of the updated rates for each service area:

First Time Registration:

- NIA District Office: Free of charge

- NIA Premium Center: GH¢310

- ECOWAS sub-region: US$55

- Rest of Africa: US$75

- Countries outside Africa: US$115

Card Replacement Service:

- NIA District Office: GH¢125

- NIA Premium Center: GH¢420

- ECOWAS sub-region: US$55

- Rest of Africa: US$75

- Countries outside Africa: US$115

Personal Information Update Service:

- Record Update Only - NIA Regional/District Office: Free

- Record Update Only - NIA Premium Centre: GH¢310

- Record Update with replacement of card - NIA Regional/District Office: GH¢60

- Record Update with replacement of card - NIA Premium Centre: GH¢355

- Nationality Update - NIA Regional/District Office: GH¢70

- Nationality Update - NIA Premium Centre: GH¢365

- Record Update Only - ECOWAS sub-region: Free

- Record Update Only - Rest of Africa: Free

- Record Update Only - Countries outside Africa: Free

- Record Update with replacement of card - ECOWAS sub-region: US$27.50

- Record Update with replacement of card - Rest of Africa: US$37.50

- Record Update with replacement of card - Countries outside Africa: US$57.50

These rates are applicable to various regions and categories of individuals, including Ghanaian citizens by birth or naturalization residing in Ghana or abroad, as well as foreign nationals legally residing in Ghana.

The Ghana Card serves as a secure and versatile identification card, facilitating verification and authentication for diverse electronic and physical transactions across public and private services.