Shatta Wale: I had a traumatic childhood because of my parents’ divorce

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News Apr - 29 - 2024 , 16:49

Popular Ghanaian artiste, Shatta Wale has opened up about his personal struggle of childhood trauma having to cope with the unending marital issues of his parents.

In a Facebook live recently, the Kakai hitmaker noted that witnessing his parents' divorce at a young age affected his mental and emotional well-being, creating a burdened trauma he is still dealing with.

According to him, this break up affected his sanity as he had always yearned to live under the care of both parents.

“Growing up, I lived with my parents for a while but they did not help me. They made a mistake and broke up. They created a broken home; our home was broken and it affected me so much. Our broken home affected me. Anytime I talked or complained about this, they labelled me disrespectful. So, I left them. I left the house. I run from my parents.

"You know what my parents put me through? Because of them, I slept on the streets, I slept in front of stores. Those days, it was the prostitutes at Nkrumah Circle who were watching over me. I slept at filling stations at Circle including the one that got burnt. I slept on the streets of Adabraka and so on," he said.

He highlighted how the lack of a stable family environment affected his sense of security and identity during his formative years.

The experience, he said, left him with deep emotional wounds that have impacted his relationships and personal well-being, forcing him to move away from people who bring negative energy.

“As a result, I started running from stress, running from people who would stress me. That’s where I learned how to cut people off because I don’t want stress. I cut people off without thinking twice. I am the chief cutter. I have learned that in life, it is important to cut off anyone who wants to bring negativity into your life,” he added.

