I never quit acting –Omar Sheriff Captan

Jessica Love Otoo Showbiz News May - 15 - 2024 , 10:08

HE was a heartthrob on the silver screens back in the day and it was a delight to watch him till actor Omar Sheriff Captan suddenly dropped off the movie scene after announcing he was training to be ordained a pastor in 2013.

Yes, for over a decade and more, the Tinsel star who featured mostly as a lover boy in award-winning movies such as Outrage, Dark Sands, My Sweetie and popular soaps such as Tentacles and Broadway has been missing in action.

His long absence on the screens solidified speculations making the rounds that he had quit acting to focus solely on God’s kingdom business. But Omar Sheriff Captan says that’s far from the truth.

Explaining his absence in an interview with Graphic Showbiz on the sidelines at the showing of Latif Abubakar’s play, The Licence, where he played a lead role over the weekend, Omar said he never stopped acting.

“It’s not true that I quit acting. I was still actively involved in movies just that during the period, I just decided not to be in front of the cameras but rather be behind them. Instead of being an actor, I worked as a cameraman that’s why people weren’t seeing me.

“As a cameraman, my work took me to many countries so I was travelling around the world to shoot productions in places such as Kenya, and Tanzania among others but I’m back to my first love. It feels so good to be back in the spotlight again. The response has been convincing that I’ve been missed,” he said.

Omar noted that his reason for working as cameraman was a means to grow his versatility and not limit his potential in his professional field adding, “If the need arises, I'll still go behind the scenes and also shoot as an actor at the same time. So I’m multi-tasking as a performer and also a crew member," he added.

Gearing up for his return, Omar whets the appetite of his fans to watch out for his upcoming movie.

“To all my fans, get ready! There's a new movie coming out soon, but it's a secret for now. I can't tell you the title yet, but trust me, you'll love it when it comes out. It's a project from some of the people I work with and it's going to be great,” he stated.