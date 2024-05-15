Next article: Stevie on the Wonder of becoming a Ghanaian citizen

National Theatre pledges support for Afronitaa, performing arts professionals

GNA Showbiz News May - 15 - 2024 , 11:19

The Executive Director of the National Theatre of Ghana, Amy Frimpong, has offered the theatre's support to dancer Afronitaaa, who recently performed admirably at the Britain's Got Talent auditions.

She said the Theatre, which oversees dance as one of the performing arts sectors, will provide facilities to enable the budding star to sharpen her skills and support other professionals in the field.

“Our doors are open to as many professionals in the performing arts who are interested in our assistance to project their works. That is what the National Theatre does for Ghanaians,” she said.

Mrs Frimpong stated this when the National Theatre, together with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture hosted Afronitaaa, known officially as Danita Akosua Adoma, after she returned from the Britain’s Got Talent auditions.

Afronitaaa and her protégé, Abigail Adjiri made an astounding debut on the world-famous talent platform's auditions early last week, receiving a standing ovation from the judges, including Simon Cowell, and the audience as well.

Abigail, a hearing-impaired child, was able to dance her heart out with her mentor, Afronitaaa. They waved the Ghana flag on stage while dressed colourfully in Kente-inspired clothes.

The Minister-designate for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, Andrew Egyapa Mercer, who hosted Afronitaaa at the Ministry on Friday, May 10, was supported by the Deputy Minister, Mark Okraku Mantey, and Mrs Frimpong.

Also present at the meeting were a Board Member of the National Theatre, Mansa Williams, Dr Fio of the National Commission on Culture (NCC) and staff of the Ministry.

Abigail had gone back to school to write her examination at the time of the visit, but Mr Mercer said he was ready to meet her as soon as she finished.

The Minister-designate commended Afronitaaa on her bold decision to display her talents on the global stage with Abigail and pledged support for various stakeholders in the creative arts industry.

Afronitaaa spoke on her experience, stating that making it to the world stage was a dream come true for her and Abigail.

Judge Bruno on the show rated the two dancers' choreography as "world-class."

“…You are two of the most fantastic dancers we have ever had on Britain’s Got Talent,” another judge, Amanda, added.

Judge Simon Cowell rated the performance as one of his “favourite auditions of the year.”

Afronitaaa is a Level 300 student at the University of Ghana. She has established her own dance academy and trains young dancers.