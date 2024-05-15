Featured

Video: Social media reactions as Nigerian musician Portable jumps gate to evade police arrest

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News May - 15 - 2024 , 12:08

Street-pop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola, popularly known as Portable, was on Tuesday arrested by the Lagos state police command for allegedly failing to settle the debt accrued after purchasing his G-Wagon from a car dealer.

The singer was arrested following his inability to pay the balance of N14 million out of N27 million worth of a G-Wagon car he purchased from a car dealer.

He was said to have paid only N13 million while refusing to pay the N14 million balance.

Before he was taken to the station, the singer had attempted to evade arrest.

In a now-viral video, Portable and several police officers were captured outside a building. Following the presentation of his arrest warrant, the singer attempted to escape by leaping over the gate.

Portable jumps gate to escape as police come to arrest him over alleged unpaid debt for his G-Wagon…. Watch till the end cos he actually jumped the fence for real 😩😭😂 pic.twitter.com/PORc1X3cmK — Oyindamola🙄 (@dammiedammie35) May 14, 2024

In separate footage, four police operatives were seen grappling with Portable as they bundled him into a waiting vehicle.

Confirming Portable’s arrest to Nigeria’s Vanguard, the spokesman for the Lagos State Police Command, Benjamin Hudenyin, said the singer had been arrested.

“Yes, he’s with us. A vehicle dealer has lodged a complaint against him.

“If he gets a reliable surety, he will be granted bail,” said the police spokesman.

This is not the first time the singer would be arrested. In March of last year, he was apprehended by the Ogun police for allegations of assault.

Portable had previously resisted police attempts to arrest him, and he even referred to himself as “a federal government liability.”

Below are few reactions:

Portable resisting arrest was wrong cos the Police showed him the arrest warrant.



You are accused of not paying for a car, walk gently into their car or asked to drive your car (you can be granted as a celebrity), call your lawyer, inform your mgt & go sort it at the station.… — POOJA!!! (@PoojaMedia) May 15, 2024