Blowing big grammar can’t buy land, but talent can get you everything– Lil Win

Ghanaian actor and comedian Lil Win has a message for those who think that speaking English fluently is a measure of one’s level of intelligence and the key to success.

Speaking in a recent interview on Accra-based Hitz FM's Daybreak Hitz show, he posited that talent, not language proficiency, is the real driver of achievement and people must reevaluate their perceptions about success and what it takes to achieve goals.

The actor cum producer who believes the status quo must be challenged, emphasised that, one's ability to speak English is not the sole determinant of their potential, citing his own journey to stardom despite struggling with English,

And that to him, is a proof that talent and hard work is the real deal.

"English can never buy land, but talent can buy everything," he emphasised.

Lil Win, known for his hilarious English-speaking style has starred in movies like Azonto Ghost and John and John and is currently promoting his latest production a COUNTRY CALLED GHANA which features Nigeria's Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum, and Victor Osuagwu, popularly known as 'Awilo Sharp Sharp,' and Ghana's Paa George.