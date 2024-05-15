GPHA responds to viral altercation between security personnel and Immigration at port

The Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) has called on all stakeholders and state agencies operating within the port environment to adhere to the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and protocols as outlined for work in the facility.

The GPHA further urges all stakeholders to uphold the rules and regulations governing the ports and collaborate to preserve the integrity of the ports.

This call comes in response to an altercation between some security personnel of GPHA and the Ghana Immigration Service, a brawl that was captured on camera and has since gone viral on social media.

A statement issued by GPHA on Wednesday evening (May 15, 2024), and signed by the Marketing and Public Affairs Manager of the Port of Tema, Abena Serwaa Opoku Fosu, said the incident occurred on Monday, May 13, 2024.

The statement explained that at approximately 6:30 pm on the said date, an altercation occurred onboard MV MSC DYMPHNA between GPHA security personnel and immigration officers, which escalated to the immigration office at the Authority Building at Terminal 3.

The statement further elaborated that the incident stemmed from the immigration officers' failure to declare a package received from the vessel, which contravened the Standard Operating Procedures established by the International Ships and Port Facility Security (ISPS) code and protocols. GPHA said the insistence of its security officials on adherence to security procedures led to the altercation.

"While some media reports have sensationalized the incident, we recognize that it could have been handled more effectively to prevent escalation," the statement noted.

The statement also emphasized that GPHA prioritizes the safety and security of all stakeholders and condemned the behavior displayed by both parties involved.

"GPHA takes full responsibility for the actions of our security personnel involved, who have since been reprimanded," it said. "The management of GPHA met with representatives from the Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana Maritime Authority to discuss the issue and have come to an amicable solution, which includes but is not limited to periodic education and reorientation of all state agencies in tandem with the evolving maritime security procedures and protocols," the statement concluded.