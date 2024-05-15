Previous article: "Yes, it is possible you will be the President of Ghana," Yagbonwura tells Bawumia

Yagbonwura honours Bawumia again for support and contributions to Gonjaland

The Overlord of Gonjaland, Yagbonwura Bi-Kunuto Jewu Soale, has once again honoured Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, on behalf of Gonjaland, for his unwavering support and significant contributions to the region's development.

During a meeting between the NPP Flagbearer and the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs in Damongo on Wednesday, the Yagbonwura, who also serves as President of the Regional House of Chiefs, expressed profound gratitude to Dr. Bawumia. He acknowledged the rapid development in Gonjaland spurred by the creation of the Savannah Region, attributing much of this progress to Dr. Bawumia's efforts.

You are one of the illustrious sons of the Gonja Kingdom. You have paid your dues, and I believe the relationship between you and the Kingdom will continue to flourish, remarked Yagbonwura to Dr. Bawumia. You played a vital role in our development, and I consider you a son of Gonjaland. May your dreams be fulfilled.

Furthermore, the Yagbonwura praised Dr. Bawumia for his support and contributions during his recent first-anniversary celebration as Yagbonwura. He extended his gratitude to the public for their contributions, which ensured the success of the anniversary event.

In recognition of Dr. Bawumia's continuous contributions, Yagbonwura presented a symbolic smock of appreciation, along with 100 tubers of yam and a bull.

Last November, the Yagbonwura conferred upon Dr. Bawumia the chieftaincy title of Konukolewura, meaning Chief of Unity, in acknowledgment of the Vice President's efforts in promoting inclusivity within the region.