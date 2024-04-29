Next article: Shatta Wale: I had a traumatic childhood because of my parents’ divorce

Previous article: Efe Keyz is Timeless: Check out her new looks ahead of new song release

Samini teams up with Francis Osei for ‘Sticks N Locks’ EP

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 29 - 2024 , 18:16

Ghanaian music icon Samini has once again graced the airwaves with the release of his latest EP, 'Sticks N Locs.'

Advertisement

This project is a dynamic partnership between Samini and celebrated drummer, Francis Osei.

Recorded live, each track on 'Sticks N Locs' showcases the collective talents of Samini and Osei. While Osei took charge of composition, instrumentation, and engineering, Samini infused the EP with his signature blend of heartfelt lyrics and soulful vocals.

Osei's mastery of the drumsticks symbolises the "sticks," while Samini's unmistakable dreadlocks represent the "locs," reflecting a seamless fusion of their musical identities.

Songs on the sic track EP are Heartbeat, Stay with You, and Cash Down, Chemistry, San Bra, and Be Alright.

Embracing the theme of lovers rock reggae, the EP promises to serenade listeners with its enchanting melodies and heartfelt lyrics.

'Sticks N Locs' is now available for streaming on all major digital platforms, inviting fans to immerse themselves in the captivating synergy of Samini and Francis Osei's music talents.