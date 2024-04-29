Efe Keyz is Timeless: Check out her new looks ahead of new song release

Graphic Showbiz Showbiz News Apr - 29 - 2024

Fast rising singer, Ellen Ayensua Gyapong popularly known as Efe Keyz has released new pictures, giving her fans something to talk about her new looks as she gears up for the release of her new Timeless song on Friday, May 17.

In the pictures, Efe Keyz is spotted wearing hair extension, which is a switch from the short blonde hair she has been rocking since she announced her presence on the music scene in 2017.

The upcoming song will officially be unveiled at Soho Bar, at the Marina Mall in Accra.

According to her, she wants to explore other looks and not just other sounds.

“Timeless is my new style in looks and sounds, as it has taken me too long to show this part of myself because I was afraid Ghanaians will not embrace the new me,” she told Graphic Showbiz.

Check pictures below: